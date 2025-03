New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has sold 200 residential plots in Bengaluru for over Rs 180 crore amid strong demand.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it has sold out all the plots that it launched in a new project 'Arvind The Park' in Devanahalli, Bengaluru.

"It consisted of 200 units valued at over Rs 180 crore," it added.

Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces is one of the leading developers in the country. PTI MJH SHW