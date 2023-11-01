Arvlnd SmartSpaces Q2 profit rises to Rs 8.64 crore

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Realty firm Arvlnd SmartSpaces Ltd on Wednesday reported an 80 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 8.64 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 4.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 75.27 crore during July-September period from Rs 51.62 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Sales bookings grew 95 per cent to Rs 369 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 189 crore in the year-ago period.

Ahmedabad-based ArvInd SmartSpaces has approximately 60 million square feet of real estate development across the country. PTI MJH SGC RAM RAM