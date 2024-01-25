Arya.ag, Crystal Crop Protection partner for crop monitoring services

Mumbai, Dec Jan 25 (PTI) Agri-tech platform Arya.ag on Thursday said it has partnered with Crystal Crop Protection to provide insights into crop dynamics, empowering farmers with sustainable strategies to enhance farm productivity.

This partnership implements a pan India crop monitoring initiative utilising Arya.ag's advanced satellite crop monitoring tool, Prakshep, which aims to provide crop monitoring services across India, the company said in a statement.

"Our satellite crop monitoring solutions, powered by advanced AI and ML technologies, aim for a sustainable future. By harnessing Prakshep's power, we intend to bring precision agriculture to farmers' fingertips, empowering Agri-input organisations.

"This partnership signifies a significant step toward a more data-driven and technologically advanced agricultural sector in India, promising a productive future for our farmers," Arya.ag ceo and co-founder Prasanna Rao said.

Crystal Crop Protection CEO - Seeds, Satyender Singh said, "our collaboration with Arya.ag aims to embrace advanced technologies for the benefit of the agriculture sector. We aim to increase farm productivity and farmer income while promoting sustainable farming practices, cost savings, and improved decision-making for farmers across the nation." PTI SM MR