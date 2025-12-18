Arya.ag H1 profit jumps 43 pc to Rs 23 cr on lending growth

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Grain commerce platform Arya.ag on Thursday reported 42.55 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 22.98 crore for the first half of the fiscal year, driven by strong growth in its lending operations and warehousing network.

In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 16.12 crore, the company said in a statement.

Total revenue increased to Rs 299.45 crore from Rs 238.34 crore in the same period. Loan disbursements jumped 50 per cent to Rs 1,301 crore in the first half of fiscal 2026, compared with Rs 869 crore a year earlier, Arya.ag said.

The company's owned loan book expanded to Rs 987 crore, reflecting a 70 per cent annual increase, while maintaining portfolio yields of 12.88 per cent against a cost of borrowing of 10.66 per cent.

Inward volumes across Arya.ag's warehousing network grew more than 40 per cent year-on-year during the period, as farmers and agricultural enterprises increasingly adopted scientific storage to manage price volatility and access working capital post-harvest.

The company's commerce platform facilitated a gross trade value of Rs 2,438 crore during the half year, strengthening market linkages between agricultural producers and buyers.

"Our H1 results reflect the strength of an integrated model that combines physical infrastructure with financial and digital capabilities," said Anand Chandra, co-founder and executive director at Arya.ag.

The company expects 30-40 per cent growth for the full fiscal year, supported by rising penetration of organised warehousing and increasing adoption of collateral-backed agricultural credit. PTI LUX ANU ANU