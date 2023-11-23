Arya.ag partners with Kenya's Fairgro Africa for crop monitoring activities

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Agri-tech platform Arya.ag on Thursday said it has partnered with Kenyan agricultural company Fairgro Africa to provide crop monitoring in the African nation.

This collaboration aims to provide crop monitoring and digital integration in Kenya, through Arya.ag's mobile application Aryashakti, ensuring transparency in all activities and quicker decision-making, the agri-tech firm said in a statement.

"This partnership is expected to have an impact on India's influence on global partnerships. It will expand our product visibility in the international market, fostering trust and collaboration with companies across the African continent," Arya.ag Co-founder Anand Chandra said.

Aryashakti's support will equip the Fairgro field team with a tool for digital plot management, seamless communication and efficient resource planning helping in enhancing productivity and sustainable agricultural development in Kenya.

"We hope that Arya.ag will be instrumental in altering our operations in Kenya. The Aryashakti mobile application can empower our field teams, enabling transparent activities, expediting decision-making processes and significantly ease our work in Kenya, allowing us to streamline our efforts and resources efficiently," Fairgro Africa strategic advisor Joshua Kiptoon said. PTI SM SHW