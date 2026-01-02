New Delhi: Startup firm Arya.ag on Friday said it has raised Rs 725 crore in a funding round from GEF Capital Partners to drive climate-smart agriculture and reduce food loss.

The Series D investment will enable the Noida-based company to deepen its engagement with farmers and their organisations to promote climate-smart, market-led agriculture practices.

"We will use this capital to reach more farmers and develop products that reward sustainable practices at the farmgate," Arya.ag Co-Founder and CEO Prasanna Rao said in a statement.

The company's goal is to ensure the smallest of stakeholders have access to information (data insights), finance and markets through affordable technology, and in doing so, have the ability to significantly increase their incomes, he said.

The investment will accelerate the company's effort to build resilience among smallholder farmers against the uncertainties of climate change through improved access to technology solutions.

The funds will also strengthen Arya.ag's ability to control post-harvest losses at the farm gate and across the agricultural supply chain.

Arya.ag's integrated platform addresses a critical gap in the market by providing farmgate-level agri networks and solutions, including farm insights, storage, instant finance, and transparent market linkages.

The company reported net revenue of Rs 300 crore in H1 FY26, marking 28 per cent growth over last year, while profits rose 39 per cent to Rs 31.5 crore during the same period.

The company's operations currently span 60 per cent of Indian districts with a network of 12,000 agri-warehouses, aggregating and storing USD 3 billion of grain annually, while enabling disbursement of over USD 1.5 billion in loans to agricultural stakeholders.