Arya.ag sets up 17 smart farm centres, plans 250 more in 18 months

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Agritech platform Arya.ag has established 17 smart farm centres in proximity to farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) across four states, offering agricultural solutions and technologies free of cost to farmers.

The centres have been set up in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Bihar. The company aims to establish 250 such facilities over the next 18 months.

Briefing the media, Arya.ag CEO Prasanna Rao said each centre caters to at least two FPOs cultivating non-perishable commodities such as paddy, soyabean, corn, cotton and lentils.

The Smart Farm Centre functions as a resource facility where farmers can access various agricultural solutions including soil testing, drone spraying, weather forecasting and advisory services, and weather-linked parametric insurance — all at no cost.

Arya.ag has partnered with five start-ups offering these solutions: BharatRohan (drone imaging and precision spraying), Neoperk (IoT-based soil intelligence), Fyloo (weather and climate analytics), Finhaat (climate-based parametric insurance) and Farm Bridge (training and package of practices).

The cost is borne by buyers who are keen to purchase produce from the farmers. "One entity cannot address the array of problems in agriculture. Through partnership, technology is taken to the doorstep of farmers at no cost," Rao said.

Buyers are willing to pay a premium for helping farmers adopt better agronomical practices using these technologies, he added.

Arya.ag Managing Director and Co-founder Chattanathan D said, "The interest among farmers is growing. We plan to set up at least 250 Smart Farm Centres in the next one-and-a-half years." The company aims to increase its turnover by 30-35 per cent in the current fiscal year from Rs 450 crore in 2024-25.