Arya.ag, SOPA partner to drive efficiency in soybean monitoring

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Agritech platform Arya.ag on Tuesday said it has partnered with the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) to enhance and streamline crop monitoring for soybean across 51 districts in three states of the country.

The collaboration will leverage Arya.ag's cutting-edge satellite surveillance product 'Prakshep' and its artificial intelligence 'VaMa' powered by multiple data sources, the agri-tech platform said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, SOPA will receive information, data sets, maps, and data-enriched secure APIs for their subscribed districts, spanning Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The integration of Arya.ag's technology will enable SOPA to remotely scout its districts, detect anomalies, and track farm growth seamlessly through a user-friendly web or mobile application provided by Arya.

"We are very honoured to become SOPA's satellite surveillance partner. Through this partnership, Arya.ag and SOPA would leverage deep tech capabilities for real-time monitoring of the soybean crop across the country. Our satellite surveillance product Prakshep, combined with the power of artificial intelligence 'VaMa', will empower SOPA to make informed decisions for strengthening the soybean value chain," Arya.ag co-founder Chattanathan Devarajan added. PTI SM HVA