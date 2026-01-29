As many as 11.86 cr FASTags issued till December 2025: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) As many as 11.86 crore FASTags have been issued till December 2025 to commercial and non-commercial vehicles, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that presently, more than 98 per cent of user fees on National Highways are collected through FASTag (electronic toll collection).
Gadkari said the national highways user-friendly annual pass, available at a discounted rate, was launched for highway users under the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules 2008.
"Since its launch on August 15 2025, around 42 lakh annual passes have been activated, facilitating over 19 crore transactions as on December 31, 2025," he said, adding that currently around 25 per cent non-commercial vehicles are doing FASTag transactions using annual pass.
The minister said the Request for Proposal (RFP) to implement a barrier-less tolling system has been invited/ finalized for 18 national highway stretches.
He also said that average daily collection via FASTag at the NH fee plaza is around Rs 186 crore, and the average daily ETC transactions at the NH fee plaza are around 105 lakhs in the financial year 2025-26 (till December 2025).
The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by highway users are encouraging and have helped increase efficiency in toll operations, Gadkari added.
He also informed that the impact assessment conducted for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) Programme during 2024–25 indicates that the average time taken by a vehicle to cross a fee plaza under ETC operations is 40 seconds, as compared to 12.23 minutes per vehicle under the earlier manual tolling system. PTI BKS DRR