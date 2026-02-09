As part of USD 1 trillion push, Maha govt forms panel to explore textile sector venture capital fund

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has constituted a committee to frame proposals for setting up a venture capital fund for the textile sector, linking the initiative to the state's goal of becoming a USD one trillion economy and the implementation of its textile policy.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Monday said the state textile minister will be chairperson of the nine-member committee, while the assistant commissioner (technical) of the textile department from Nagpur will be the member secretary.

The other members will be secretary level officials from textile, skill development and entrepreneurship, finance and planning departments, among others. Kanishk Maheshwary, managing director of Primus Partners Pvt Ltd, will be the only member from private sector, it added.

"The panel has been tasked with studying the structure, size and operational framework of a dedicated venture capital fund to support textile enterprises, especially startups and micro, small and medium units, in line with policy measures aimed at strengthening manufacturing, exports and employment generation," the resolution said.

The textile sector plays a crucial role in Maharashtra's industrial growth and employment and targeted risk capital is necessary to promote innovation, modernisation and value addition under the state textile policy, while contributing to long term economic expansion aligned with the one trillion dollar economy roadmap, it said.

The committee will examine best practices, assess funding needs across the textile value chain and suggest ways to leverage private investment, financial institutions and central schemes to maximise impact, officials said.

It will also recommend safeguards, incentives and timelines for effective utilisation of funds and submit its report to the government for further action, they added.

The state has already announced its textile policy for the period of 2023-28 with a goal of attracting investment worth Rs 25,000 crore and generating five lakh jobs. PTI ND BNM