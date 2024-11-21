Ascendion launches AI Studio in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Ascendion, a provider of AI-powered software engineering services, has announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Studio in Hyderabad, marking a strategic milestone in its expansion journey.

Ascendion's second AI studio in India, is launching just a week after Austin AI Studio affirming the company's commitment to drive AI innovation and fostering real-world solutions, according to a release.

"The future of business will be shaped by AI-powered software and human experiences. India innovation is essential to bringing powerful new ideas to clients, and the Telangana leadership vision of an ‘AI City’ aligns with our strategy," Ascendion CEO Karthik Krishnamurthy said.

Locating the new AI Studio in Hyderabad strengthens the company's ability to bring 'engineering to the Power of AI' to more clients, in line with the mission to positively impact lives with technology, he added. PTI MBI TRB