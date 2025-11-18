Ascertis looks to raise USD 1 billion private credit fund

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Ascertis Credit on Tuesday announced that it is aiming to raise a USD 1 billion private credit fund for deployment in the country and Southeast Asia.

The company, which has deployed over Rs 11,600 crore of the overall over Rs 13,000 crore in India, also announced the first close of the 'Ascertis Credit Fund IV' at USD 520 million, as per an official statement.

The USD 520 million has been raised from a broad mix of existing and new institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals across global markets and India, it said.

The new fund will provide customised performing credit solutions to high-growth businesses in India, and Singapore-Southeast Asia, it said, adding that there will be an emphasis on delivering low-volatility, attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

The focus on private credit, wherein institutions provide credit to entities struggling to access credit from the banking system at a higher rate of interest, has grown substantially in recent times, making India one of the largest markets in Asia, the entity's head Kanchan Jain said.

Ascertis has teams in Mumbai, Delhi and Singapore, and the new development comes months after it announced the final close of the Ascertis Credit Select Short Term Income Fund - I earlier this year, the statement said. PTI AA MR