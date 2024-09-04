ASCI board appoints Partha Sinha as Chairman, Sudhanshu Vats as Vice-Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Advertising sector's self-regulatory body ASCI on Wednesday announced the appointment of Partha Sinha as new Chairman and Sudhanshu Vats as its Vice-Chairman.

Besides, it has also appointed S Subramanyeswar, Group CEO & Chief Strategy Officer-APAC, Lintas, as Treasurer, according to a statement issued by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

The appointments were made after the Annual General Meeting, which was held on Wednesday.

Sinha is the President & Chief Brand Officer of Bennett Coleman & Company, the leading media conglomerate which publishes the Times of India newspaper. He has worked with organisations such as Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH, McCann, and Citibank.

Vats is a Deputy Managing Director, Pidilite Industries.

Sinha said being the chairperson of ASCI is a profound responsibility, especially as our industry is under greater scrutiny by our stakeholders.

"With rapid changes in the digital environment and the emergence of new challenges, ASCI is committed to not just keeping up but to staying ahead. Deploying technology and AI to monitor errant advertising as well as putting our might behind preventive measures will be our focus in the days to come," he said.

Outgoing Chairman Saugata Gupta said, "Leading ASCI through a period that witnessed significant development and change has been a privilege. This year has been marked by historic milestones, including the formation of the ASCI Academy, which has become a cornerstone in promoting responsible and progressive advertising."