Asheesh Kumar takes charge as director (business development) of Coal India

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) Asheesh Kumar assumed charge as Director (Business Development) of state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL), the miner said on Friday.

He is the second executive to hold this post after Debasish Nanda, who retired in June, CIL said in a statement.

The position of Director (Business Development) was created in July 2022, when Nanda first stepped into the role.

Before his elevation to the CIL board, Kumar was serving as the officer on special duty in the coal ministry.

He was also the director of CIL Navikarniya Urja Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary set up in April 2021 to steer the company's entry into new and renewable energy.

At CIL, Kumar spearheaded the miner's foray into the critical minerals business both domestically and abroad, while also contributing to its broader diversification agenda, the company said. PTI BSM MNB