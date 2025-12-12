Ashiana Housing MD Vishal Gupta elected president of CREDAI-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Vishal Gupta, managing director of Ashiana Housing, has been elected as the new president of realtors' apex body CREDAI's NCR chapter.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India's NCR chapter (CREDAI-NCR) on Friday announced the formation of its new Executive Committee (EC) and Governing Council (GC).

Vishal Gupta has been elected as the new president of the CREDAI-NCR. Anil Kumar Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Manish Agarwal and Vineet Kanwar have been elected as vice-presidents.

Nikhil Hawelia is the secretary of CREDAI-NCR while Arpit Goel is new joint secretary.

Gupta, the newly elected President of CREDAI-NCR, said, "Our Governing Board is committed to work with renewed enthusiasm and accountability and proactive engagement with government bodies and industry stakeholders." He pledged to push industry-critical matters, policy bottlenecks, and ongoing regulatory concerns with authorities.

"We aim to focus on reforms, contribute to a modern, sustainable, and robust real estate landscape," Gupta said.

CREDAI is the apex association of real estate developers in the country with membership of more than 15,000.