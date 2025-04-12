Ashiana Housing Q4 sales bookings falls 33 pc to Rs 575 cr, FY25 sales at record Rs 1,937 cr

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd's sales bookings declined 33 per cent to Rs 574.73 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, as it sold a lesser number of housing units.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 862.54 crore in the year-ago period.

"597 units were booked in Q4 of FY25 vis-a-vis 451 units booked in Q3 of FY25 and 628 units booked in Q4 of FY24," Ashiana Housing said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

However, the company's sales bookings rose 8 per cent to Rs 1,936.75 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 1,798.22 crore in 2023-24.

"The sales value of Rs 1,936.75 crore was the highest-ever annual sales by the company," Ashiana Housing said.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company focuses on developing group housing projects. It is also a major player in senior living homes. PTI MJH BAL BAL