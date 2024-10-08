Ashiana Housing sales bookings jump over 2-fold to Rs 673 crore on strong demand

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Realty firm Ashiana Housing's sales bookings more than doubled to Rs 673 crore in the July-September period as demand for residential properties continues to be robust.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Ashiana Housing reported that its sales bookings stood at Rs 673.05 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 325.60 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Ashiana Housing had sold properties worth Rs 235.32 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

During the FY24, the company had sold properties worth Rs 1,798.22 crore.

As per the filing, Ashiana Housing said that 482 units were booked in the September quarter as against 416 units booked in the year-ago period.

In terms of volumes, the company's sales bookings rose to 7.30 lakh square feet in the second quarter of this fiscal from 5.92 lakh square feet in the year-ago period.

Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a significant presence in senior living segment of real estate market. PTI MJH DR