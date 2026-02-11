Ashiana Housing sells 242 flats in new Gurugram project for Rs 767cr

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Ashiana Housing Ltd on Wednesday said it has sold 242 homes in its new residential project in Gurugram for Rs 767 crore.

In a statement, the company said it has converted Expressions of Interest (EOI) into confirmed bookings for 242 units at its kid-centric residential project, Ashiana Aaroham Phase 1 and Phase 2, in Gurugram.

"The converted bookings account for an approximate saleable area of 5.03 lakh square feet with a total sale value of Rs 767.23 crore," it added.

The conversion of EOIs into bookings began on February 7, 2026 and is in progress.

The first two phases of the ongoing project offers 364 apartments.

Varun Gupta, Whole-Time Director of Ashiana Housing, said the response has been strong.

"With these bookings, we have crossed Rs 2,000 crore of value of area booked in the current financial year. This reflects consistent demand and confidence in our offerings," Gupta added. Ashiana Housing Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company's portfolio includes over 55 projects across four categories. With a strong presence in 8 cities, Ashiana has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU