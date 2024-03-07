Ashiana Housing to invest Rs 400 crore to build senior living housing project in Chennai

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Realty firm Ashiana Housing will invest Rs 400 crore to develop a housing project in Chennai for senior citizens as part of its expansion plan.

The project named 'Ashiana Vatsalya', which is spread over nearly 18-acre land and located inside Mahindra World City in Chennai will be developed in five phases.

Ashiana Housing has launched 258 units in the first phase, which will be completed by 2026-end. The entire project will be completed over the next eight years.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Ashiana Vatsalya, a testament to our dedication to excellence in creating a premium residential hub exclusively for senior citizens," said Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing.

"With this project, we aim to raise the bar and set new benchmarks in retirement living. The investment for Ashiana Vatsalya is primarily funded through internal resources, supplemented by a loan of 8-10 per cent," he added.

Gupta said the total investment for the entire project is around Rs 400 crore, while the cost for the first phase would be over Rs 100 crore.

This is Ashiana Housing's eighth senior housing project in the country and its second senior housing project in Chennai.

On the financial performance front, Ashiana Housing recently reported a more than three-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 27.8 crore for the quarter ended December on better income amid a surge in demand for residential properties.

Its profit stood at Rs 9.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 189.25 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 135.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Ashiana Housing's profit after tax increases sharply to Rs 66.02 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 17.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs. 669.56 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 308.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a presence in Gurugram, Jaipur, Pune, Jamshedpur, Bhiwadi, Jodhpur and Chennai. The company is mainly into the development of residential projects and focuses a lot on the senior living segment. PTI MJH DR