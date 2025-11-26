Ashiana Housing to invest Rs 750 cr on new residential project in Gurugram

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd will invest Rs 750 crore to develop a new residential project in Gurugram.

The company has launched a new project, 'Ashiana Aaroham', spanning 10.8 acres in Sector 80, Gurugram.

Ashiana Housing will develop 542 units in the project.

"The project is being developed with a total planned investment of over Rs 750 crore, with Phase 1 accounting for approximately Rs 250 crore," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the first phase, the company will offer 182 units to the market, priced between Rs 2.99 crore and Rs 4.19 crore.

Varun Gupta, Whole-Time Director, Ashiana Housing Ltd, said the upcoming project will be child-centric.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing, which has a presence in eight cities across India, has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet of space. PTI MJH DRR