Ashiana Housing to launch 4 projects this fiscal

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Ashiana Housing Ltd plans to launch four projects this fiscal as part of its expansion plan.

Out of four projects, Ashiana Housing said the two projects will be located in Jaipur and Chennai.

In the current fiscal, Ashiana Housing Joint MD Ankur Gupta said the company is looking to acquire 25-30 lakh square feet for development.

Ashiana Housing currently operates five senior living projects in Bhiwadi NCR, Lavasa-Pune, Chennai, and Jaipur, accommodating over 2,500 units and housing more than 2,500 seniors.

In 2023-24, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 1,800 crore.

"We are expected to get Rs 2,000 cr of revenue in the current financial year," Gupta said.

With India's population aged 60 and above projected to reach 340 million by 2050, the demand for senior living communities that offer a blend of healthcare, security, and social interaction is on the rise.

Ashiana Housing said it is well-positioned to meet this demand.