Ashish Pradhan included in Siegwerk's global group executive committee

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Siegwerk, a leading global provider of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, on Friday announced induction of Ashish Pradhan, President Asia operations into its newly formed global group executive committee as part of a reshaping of the leadership team.

The Germany headquartered firm said it will establish a group executive committee in a move to reflect its global presence even stronger and adapt to the changing dynamics of the global ink and coatings industry.

Pradhan will also be part of the newly-formed committee in addition to the current members of the Board of Management – Nicolas Wiedmann (CEO); Jan Breitkopf, (President EMEA); Ralf Hildenbrand, (President Americas) and Oliver Wittmann (CFO), Siegwerk said in a statement.

"With an even stronger Asian representation in the management team, Siegwerk will be able to effectively respond to the evolving needs of an ever-expanding international business. The inclusion of Pradhan in the Group Executive Committee underlines, once again, the significance of the Asian region in Siegwerk's global strategy," the company said.

With its immense growth potential, Asia plays an active role in shaping the company's future together with the other two major regions, EMEA and the Americas, it added.

"Siegwerk will continue to be very well positioned for the future with its new management structure," Siegwerk CEO Nicolas Wiedmann said.

Pradhan had joined Siegwerk in 2015 and held the positions of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siegwerk India as well as President India and Greater China.

He was appointed President Asia at the beginning of 2021, taking responsibility for the business in India, Greater China, and Southeast Asia.

Prior to joining Siegwerk, Pradhan worked in different capacities within the global packaging industry for companies, including International Paper, Henkel, Positive Packaging, and Huhtamaki. He has a degree in mechanical engineering and post-graduate qualifications in management, the statement said. PTI RKL MR