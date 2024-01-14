Ashnisha Industries, Gujarat govt collaborate to set up RE projects

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Ashnisha Industries on Sunday said it has signed an initial pact with the Gujarat government to set up renewable energy (RE) projects in the state at Rs 60 crore investment.

The company officials signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Commissioner of Municipalities Administration during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, a statement said.

The company said it plans to invest over Rs 60 crore to set up green energy projects in Gujarat.

As part of the MoU, the state government will support the company in obtaining the necessary permissions, registrations, approvals and clearances from departments concerned, the statement said.

Ashnisha Industries is into the business of manufacturing and supplying of steel and steel alloys.