Ashok Leyland achieves record sales at 1,98,113 units in 2023

Mumbai: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it sold 1,98, 113 units in the Calendar Year (CY) 2023, surpassing its previous sales record of 1,96,579 units achieved in 2018.

This record achievement underscores the company's product versatility and strong market presence, solidifying its position in the segment both in the domestic and international markets, the company said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, we are poised for even greater success as we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, sustainable operating practices, and customer-centric market initiatives to drive the next phase of growth for Ashok Leyland," said Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO at Ashok Leyland.

Commercial vehicle industry in the country had clocked its best-ever sales in CY2018 at 10,05,380 units, posting a year-on-year growth of 27 per cent.