Ashok Leyland aims to be among global top 10 commercial vehicle makers:Dheeraj Hinduja

Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) Hinduja Group Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja on Friday said Ashok Leyland is aiming to be among the world's top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturers, as the company inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the inauguration of Ashok Leyland's state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant here, Hinduja said the new facility marked a significant milestone for both the company and the state.

"This is our first manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh and it stands as a symbol of what can be achieved when vision is matched by decisive action," he said.

The plant, with an annual capacity of 5,000 vehicles, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the presence of Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders.

Hinduja praised Uttar Pradesh's modern infrastructure, improved connectivity, strong law and order situation and responsive administration, saying these factors have made the state increasingly attractive for industry.

Recalling the company's journey since its inception in 1948, he said Ashok Leyland has played a key role in supporting national priorities and enabling the movement of people and goods.

"Our vision going forward is to be among the global top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturers. We will continue to focus on technology leadership to ensure our products remain future-ready and globally competitive," he said.

Hinduja said Ashok Leyland now operates in over 50 countries, reflecting its growing international footprint driven by quality and innovation. Through its subsidiary Switch, the company offers a comprehensive range of electric buses and light commercial vehicles in India and overseas.

He said the Lucknow plant has been designed for the future, with advanced manufacturing and digital processes and the flexibility to produce vehicles using electric, alternative fuel and emerging propulsion technologies. The facility was completed in just 14 months from land acquisition to production, he said.

The plant is expected to generate employment, strengthen the local supplier and MSME ecosystem and catalyse industrial growth in the region, Hinduja added.