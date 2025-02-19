Ashok Leyland bags Mother Teresa award for corporate citizen

Chennai: Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has bagged the Mother Teresa Award for Corporate Citizen of the Year 2024 for excellence in corporate social responsibility.

The award recognises organisations demonstrating exceptional social responsibility, commitment to community welfare, and a strong focus on environmental sustainability, a company statement here said on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the award to the city-headquartered heavy commercial vehicle maker at an event held at the Loyola Institute of Business Administration.

"At Ashok Leyland, we see corporate social responsibility as an integral part of our business philosophy.

Our commitment to nation-building goes beyond manufacturing world-class vehicles, as we strive to uplift communities, protect the environment, and drive meaningful change.

Receiving the Mother Teresa Award is a great honour and a reaffirmation of our efforts to create a sustainable and inclusive future." said Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal.

"Our Road to school and Road to Livelihood programme continue to make a meaningful impact, now reaching over 5 lakh students.

This year, we proudly welcomed 92,000 new students, and we are set to expand further by adding another 1 lakh students in FY'26..." he added.