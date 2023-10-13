Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,666 buses from Tamil Nadu STU

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has bagged an order for 1,666 diesel buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (STU).

This is the single-largest order received from the state transport undertakings and will further contribute to strengthen the company's position in the bus industry, the Chennai-based Hinduja group flagship said in a regulatory filing.

"Our deep understanding of our markets and customers is what sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders," Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

As per Ashok Leyland, it is India's largest and the world's fourth largest manufacturer of buses.

Shares of the company were trading 0.54 per cent up at Rs 175.50 apiece on the BSE on Friday.