Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,937 buses from TNSTU

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has bagged an order for 1,937 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings.

So far, the company has supplied 21,000 buses to Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTU).

The order includes a diverse mix of fully built and chassis configurations tailored for town, mofussil, and SETC applications, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Each vehicle is built on the latest AIS 153-compliant chassis platform, meeting the most recent Indian safety and performance regulations, it added.

"Tamil Nadu has always been an important market for us, and this order is a testament to the trust and confidence our customers place in Ashok Leyland’s technology and performance," Ashok Leyland National Sales Head– MHCV Madhavi Deshmukh said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.29 per cent up at Rs 137.40 apiece on BSE.