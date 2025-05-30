Ashok Leyland bags order for 250 trucks from Patanjali Parivahan

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has bagged an order for the supply of 250 trucks from logistics player Patanjali Parivahan.

The first batch of 25 units of haulage trucks were delivered to the company on Friday.

"This partnership reflects their trust in our brand and products, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers in the dynamic commercial vehicle sector," Ashok Leyland President – MHCV Sanjeev Kumar said in a statement.

Patanjali Parivahan Pvt Ltd has a fleet of around 1,000 trucks. PTI MSS MR