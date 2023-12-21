Ashok Leyland bags order for 552 buses from Tamil Nadu transport entity

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has bagged an order to supply 552 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

The ultra-low entry (ULE) buses would be used for public transport, the company said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland has been a long-standing supplier of buses to TNSTC, having supplied over 18,477 buses till date.

"This order reinforces our dedication to creating very efficient and technologically advanced products that exceed our customer expectations and contribute to the growth of public transportation," Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

The Hinduja Group flagship said it will commence the delivery of the buses within the next few months.