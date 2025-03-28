Ashok Leyland bags orders worth over Rs 700 cr from defence forces

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has received orders worth over Rs 700 crore from defence forces with deliveries set to commence in the next financial year.

The vehicles to be supplied under these orders are to fulfil defence sector needs of troop transportation, logistics, and other specialised mobility requirements under the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) programme, the Hinduja group flagship said in a statement.

With these new orders, Ashok Leyland further solidifies its position as a leader in advanced land mobility solutions for the armed and paramilitary forces, it added.

The contract encompasses a diverse range of specialized vehicles, including the Stallion 4x4, Stallion 6x6, Short Chassis Bus, and Mobility System Travelling Platform, the company said.

"As the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army, we take immense pride in supporting our forces and remain committed to delivering these orders on time," Ashok Leyland President Defence Business Amandeep Singh stated.

"Our future defence order and tender pipeline is also quite robust," he added.

Shares of the company were trading 0.98 per cent down at Rs 206.60 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DRR