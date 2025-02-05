Ashok Leyland bags top honours in Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Rating for heavy machinery sector

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said that it has secured the top rank in Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Rating for the heavy machinery and truck sectors during the October-December 2024 quarter, recognising the company's commitment to sustainable practices.

Sustainalytics, a globally recognised provider of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) research and ratings, assessed Ashok Leyland’s performance across various parameters, including environmental management, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

"We are honoured to be ranked No 1 globally in Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Rating for Heavy Machinery and Trucks. This prestigious recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to ESG excellence," said Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal in a press release.

"Being acknowledged by a globally renowned platform is a testament to Ashok Leyland's dedication as we accelerate toward our vision of being among the top 10 global commercial vehicle players," he added.

The recognition highlights Ashok Leyland's leadership in ESG principles, with a strong focus on integrating sustainability across business operations, product stewardship, and corporate social responsibility, the release said.