Ashok Leyland donates Rs 3 cr for cyclone relief work in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Saturday said it has donated Rs 3 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund towards relief work and aid in the cyclone Michaung-hit state.

Advertisment

The contribution aims to assist the state government in its efforts to address the impact of the cyclone on the people of Tamil Nadu, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal said, "We are deeply saddened by the havoc caused by the cyclonic storm and the incessant rains that has affected the life of many people in Chennai and adjoining districts.

He further said, "While the cyclone has left a trail of destruction, it is very heartening to see the quick response demonstrated by the government of Tamil Nadu in managing the difficult situation and in ensuring that necessary relief measures are undertaken." PTI RKL MR