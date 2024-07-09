Ashok Leyland extends 'Road to School' programme to Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland, in partnership with Hinduja Leyland Finance, has extended its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative 'Road to School' programme to three districts in Tamil Nadu.

The project strives to bridge educational disparities among students in rural areas attending government schools across India and also hopes to foster holistic development and promote inclusive education as a means of social empowerment.

In all, it aims to serve over 1,700 schools and two lakh students in more than six states across the country.

The programme will be implemented in primary and middle school in three districts, Erode (78 schools), Salem (124 schools) and Dharmapuri (150 schools).

"Ashok Leyland has proudly nurtured this initiative, witnessing its remarkable growth over time. For us 'Road to School' is far more than a CSR programme; it represents a company-wide commitment to driving real, meaningful change in the lives of students," Ashok Leyland Consultant, CSR and Corporate Affairs, N V Balachandar said in a press release on Tuesday. PTI VIJ ANE