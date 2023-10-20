Ashok Leyland inaugurates 'women-centric cabin trim line' at its manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand

Mumbai: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Friday inaugurated a new 'women-centric cabin trim line' at its Pantnagar manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand.

Advertisment

With a capacity to assemble 56 cabins per shift and operating in two shifts, the new cabin trim line will address the growing demand of large-size cabins for commercial vehicles, the company said.

It will serve as a production line where the painted vehicle cabins will be meticulously put together, complete with vital components like the steering system, windshields, windows, electronic elements, headlights, and driver seats.

After the installation of these components, the vehicle will undergo thorough testing to ensure that all functions, crucial for a safe and comfortable driving experience, are in optimal working order, Ashok Leyland said.

Advertisment

Aimed at promoting gender diversity and equity and attracting more women to the manufacturing industry, the company has set up this line with women being the majority of the workforce and holding charge in every aspect, from production and sourcing to quality assurance and production planning, the company said.

"We believe in the importance of creating a more diverse workforce. The new, women-centric line at our Pantnagar plant reinforces our belief in creating a more inclusive ecosystem at Ashok Leyland," said Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO at Ashok Leyland.

This endeavour seeks to enhance the skills and employability of these women, enabling them to pursue their dreams, he added.

"It is a proud moment for us at Ashok Leyland to pave the way for women in manufacturing, ensuring that they have the right platform to shine. The 'women-centric cabin trim line' exemplifies our commitment to building a more diverse manufacturing organisation which challenges conventions and stereotypes, particularly within the historically male-dominated manufacturing sector," said Ganesh Mani, Chief Operating Officer at Ashok Leyland.

This initiative, he said, will create opportunities for a more diverse workforce and will foster an environment of equality.