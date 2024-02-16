Ashok Leyland kicks off skill development programme with Govt of Uttarakhand

Chennai: Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has presented 'Apprentice Engagement Letters' to the first batch of candidates under its initiative to enhance the skills of aspiring jobseekers in Uttarakhand, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The heavy commercial vehicle maker headquartered here had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttarakhand government in 2023 to boost employability in that state.

The MoU aims at training 1,000 apprentices annually for three years which would equip them with industry-relevant skills and prepare them for future job opportunities.

"We understand the vital significance of empowering youth through skill development initiatives. In an ever-changing landscape, acquiring pertinent skills is essential to excel in their careers," said Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal in the statement.

The handing over of the Apprentice Engagement Letters took place in the presence of Uttarakhand Minister of Skill Development and Employment Saurabh Bahuguna and Ashok Leyland COO Ganesh Mani at Rudrapur, Pantnagar.

The event marks Ashok Leyland's commitment to enhancing skill development and fostering employment opportunities in the region aligning with the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

"Our collaboration with the Government of Uttarakhand underscores our dedication to nurturing talent and creating sustainable employment opportunities in the region. By investing in skill development, we enable individuals to unlock their potential and drive positive change within their communities," Agarwal said.