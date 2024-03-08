Ashok Leyland: Made significant investments in upskilling women in manufacturing sector

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has made significant investments in training and upskilling women in the manufacturing sector aimed at promoting gender diversity in the male-dominated industry.

Commemorating International Women's Day, the heavy commercial vehicle maker said it has joined forces with the Delhi Government's initiative 'Parivartan' to train 180 women.

Ashok Leyland has been spearheading the drive to empower women in the male-dominated manufacturing sector. The company already showcased its 'Women Centric Cabin Trim Line' at its Pantnagar facility (Uttarakhand) and also the 'all women production line' at its unit in Hosur (Tamil Nadu), aimed at encouraging more women into the industry, the company said in a statement today.

The city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker has rolled out new television commercials aimed at encouraging women to pursue their aspirations with the message 'Koi Manzil Door Nahin (No Dream too far) by showcasing them as protagonists.

"At Ashok Leyland we believe in empowering women in our effort to foster a fair and equitable society. Our commitment is to spark positive change and foster equal opportunities for everyone by challenging deep-seated conventions and stereotypes, particularly in sectors historically dominated by men," company President and Head (Human Resources) Raja Radhakrishnan said.

Ashok Leyland remains dedicated to cultivating a more inclusive workforce by enhancing the skills of women in the core manufacturing sector.

"At Ashok Leyland, diversity and inclusion have always been a priority, and we have been providing equal opportunities irrespective of gender and ethnicity. We hope to demonstrate how, in a society where gender roles are rigidly prescribed and women are frequently overlooked, these women are shattering the stereotype and achieving their goals by firmly holding on to their belief 'koi manzil door nahin'," Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

"We are also proud to be the principal partner of the Mumbai Indians Women's Team for the second year in a row. At Ashok Leyland, we recognize the importance of establishing a better gender balance, and initiatives like this create a more inclusive ecosystem," Agarwal added.

Marking the Women's Day celebration, the company also launched an anthem for the Mumbai Indians Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) franchise. PTI VIJ SDP