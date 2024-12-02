Advertisment
Ashok Leyland Nov total wholesales up 1% to 14,137 units

NewsDrum Desk
Ashok Leyland

Mumbai: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said its total wholesales grew 1 per cent year-on-year to 14,137 units in November, 2024.

In the year-ago period, the company's total wholesales stood at 14,053 units.

Domestic sales declined 4 per cent to 12,773 units last month, as compared to 13,031 units in November 2023, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were 8 per cent up at 9,176 units, as against 8,500 units a year ago, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales fell 11 per cent to 4,961 units last month, from 5,553 units in November 2023, the company said.

