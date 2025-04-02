Ashok Leyland partners Nagaland Rural Bank for vehicle financing

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nagaland Rural Bank for providing vehicle financing facilities to its customers.

The two firms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will enable both Ashok Leyland and Nagaland Rural Bank to offer customised financial solutions to the customers, the company said in a statement.

"Nagaland Rural Bank is a regional rural bank with a strong presence in the state. With this partnership in place, our customers in the region will have access to comprehensive financing solutions with specially-curated easy repayment plans," Ashok Leyland CFO, Balaji K M said.

Nagaland Rural Bank Chairman, Velayutham Sadhasivam said, "This partnership underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers across the state.

"We are confident that this alliance will help us expand our reach and offer customised financing options, fostering the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle sector." PTI RKL DRR