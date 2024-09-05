Ashok Leyland partners with Bandhan Bank to provide vehicle finance

Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI) Leading commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced partnering with Bandhan Bank to provide vehicle financing solutions to its customers.

The Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bandhan Bank and the MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and Bandhan Bank to offer customised financial solutions to the customers, a company release said.

The MoU was signed by K M Balaji, CFO, Ashok Leyland and Rajinder Babbar, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer, Bandhan Bank in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar, President and Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, the city-headquartered company said.

Under this partnership, Bandhan Bank will be able to provide end to end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. The partnership will focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with convenient monthly repayment plans tailored to their preferences.

"This strategic partnership will strengthen Ashok Leyland's market position. Our products, featuring innovative technology, offer industry-leading total cost of ownership, ensuring maximum profitability for our customers. We remain committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences," Balaji was quoted as saying.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, with the combined strength of Bandhan Bank and Ashok Leyland, the company's customers will now have access to comprehensive financing solutions with specially curated easy repayment plans.

Babbar said the association reflects their dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers. "We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment." PTI SA SA ROH