Ashok Leyland partners with Indonesia's PT Pindad

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Indonesia's state-owned defence and industrial equipment manufacturer PT Pindad to jointly develop electric buses and defence vehicles.

The memorandum of understanding outlines a strategic collaboration for the joint development and manufacturing of electric buses and defence vehicles tailored for Indonesia's growing mobility and national security requirements, the Chennai-headquartered firm said in a statement.

The partnership aims to leverage Ashok Leyland's global expertise in commercial EV platforms and defence mobility solutions together with Pindad's deep engineering capabilities, local manufacturing strength, and longstanding contribution to Indonesia's defence ecosystem, it added.

"Our partnership with Pindad allows us to jointly develop products uniquely suited to Indonesia's terrain, infrastructure, and operational needs," Amandeep Singh, President – International Operations, Defence, LCV & PSB, Ashok Leyland, stated. PTI MSS HVA