Ashok Leyland partners with West Bengal Gramin Bank for vehicle financing

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with West Bengal Gramin Bank for vehicle financing.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer customised financial solutions to the company's commercial vehicle buyers, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"This strategic partnership will strengthen Ashok Leyland's market position," Ashok Leyland Head-LCV Business, Viplav Shah said.

West Bengal Gramin Bank Chairman Alok K Goel said, "We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment." PTI RKL DRR