Ashok Leyland Q1 net profit up 19.44 pc at Rs 657.72 cr

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 19.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 657.72 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, riding on record volumes.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 550.65 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 11,708.54 crore, as compared to Rs 10,696.8 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 10,920.53 crore, as compared to Rs 9,994.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Ashok Leyland said it recorded the highest-ever quarterly commercial vehicles (CV) volumes of 44,238 units in the first quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, said the company "delivered a robust Q1 performance, exceeding the expectations through effective market execution, while maintaining rigorous cast management".

The company's arm Switch Mobility, continues to gain good traction and has achieved positive EBITDA, he added.

"We are redoubling our efforts in the international markets and defence business," Hinduja said, adding the company is reinforcing its product superiority and strong customer orientation and sharpening focus to play a pivotal role in the industry. PTI RKL DRR