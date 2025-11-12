New Delhi: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday posted a 7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 820 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, led by robust sales across businesses.

The Hinduja group flagship reported a net profit of Rs 767 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 12,577 crore on a consolidated basis for the period under review from Rs 11,142 crore in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

On a stand alone basis, the company reported its all time high net profit of Rs 771 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 770 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Both MHCV and LCV industry witnessed positive growth in the second quarter, the company said.

Ashok Leyland said its MHCV volumes in Q2 saw a jump of 3 per cent from 25,542 units to 26,307 units and 6 per cent in the LCV segment from 16,629 to 17,697 units on a year on year basis.

The export volumes for the quarter stood at 4,784 units, up 45 per cent on a year on year basis.

The company said its board has recommended an interim dividend of Re 1 per share due to continued improvement in fiscal performance and better outlook for the year.

"We continue to deliver profitable growth, driven by continuing demand. Our robust all-round performance symbolises the competitiveness of our products and strong customer focus. In the International business we are intensifying our expansion strategy in our focus markets of Middle East, Africa and SAARC,” Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said the company continues to see stable demand in all segments of trucks and buses.

“The industry has posted growth, albeit modest, and we are anticipating to witness better growth in the second half,” he added.

The company’s focus on profitability is reflected in record PAT for Q2FY26 and higher EBITDA margins, both sequentially and year-on-year.

“Margin expansion is being driven by product premiumisation, network growth, operational efficiency, cost optimisation, and digital enablement,” Agarwal said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.03 per cent down at Rs 144.55 apiece on BSE.