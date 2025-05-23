Ashok Leyland's Q4 profit soars 33.44% to Rs 1,245.92 crore on strong sales

New Delhi: Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Friday reported a 33.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,245.92 crore in the March quarter, riding on robust sales and record revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 933.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 14,695.65 crore as compared to Rs 13,542.37 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 13,097.25 crore as compared to Rs 12,037.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board has approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 at its meeting held on May, 23 2025, subject to approval of shareholders.

Ashok Leyland said it has paid two interim dividends -- first of Rs 2 per share in November 2024, and subsequently the second interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share in May 2025, aggregating to Rs 6.25 per share of face value Re 1. The second interim dividend may be considered as the final dividend.

In FY25, consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,382.79 crore as compared to Rs 2,696.34 crore in FY24.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 was at Rs 48,535.14 crore as against Rs 45,703.34 crore in FY24.

The company said it achieved the highest-ever quarterly and annual revenues, EBITDA, and PAT. The overall commercial vehicle volumes were 1,95,093 units in FY25.

Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said "achieving these record-breaking numbers" reflects the "resilience of our business and the trust our customers place in us".

Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal said the company is in a very strong cash position, ending the year with a cash surplus of Rs 4,242 crore.

"This gives us more fuel to further augment our strengths in products and technology, and to offer best-in-class customer experience. We are continuing on our premiumisation journey with high focus on delivering exceptional value to our customers," he added.