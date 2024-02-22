Ashok Leyland reaches 3 million production milestone at Pantnagar plant

Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has reached a significant milestone of having rolled out three million units out of its factory in Uttarakhand.

The heavy commercial vehicle maker said it was moving steadfast on its vision to become one among the top 10 Commercial Vehicle (CV) manufacturers globally.

"We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone. Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leading the CV industry in product technology and innovation,"Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said in a company statement.

"The roll out of our three millionth vehicle is a testament to our well-established reputation for manufacturing highly reliable products and delivering top-notch customer service," he added.

"The achievement at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand highlights Ashok Leyland's dedication to innovation, technological advancement and strong customer relationships," he further said.

The company, in the statement, said it has embarked on a comprehensive network expansion to bolster its presence and reach nationwide. This expansion reaffirms the commitment to deliver unparalleled service and support to customers. Globally, Ashok Leyland has expanded its presence to 48 countries.

"The rollout of the 3 millionth vehicle from our factory validates the joint efforts made by our numerous teams including our supplier and technology partners," company Chief Operating Officer Ganesh Mani said.

As Ashok Leyland completes 75 years, it is committed to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem and moving steadfastly on its vision of becoming one of the top 10 commercial vehicle makers, globally, the company said in the statement. PTI VIJ ANE