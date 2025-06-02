Ashok Leyland records 5% rise in sales of trucks, buses, LCVs in May 2025

Chennai, June 2 (PTI) Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja group, has recorded a 5 per cent rise in its sales of trucks, buses and light commercial vehicles, in domestic and overseas markets in May by selling 15,484 units, the company said on Monday.

The city-headquartered heavy commercial vehicle major had retailed 14,682 units in the same segment in the same month of last year.

In the domestic market, the total vehicle sales in May 2025 grew by around 5 per cent to 14,534 units from 13,852 units sold in the same month of last year.

The cumulative sales till May during this fiscal remained flat at 28,905 units, as against 28,953 units sold in the same period (April-May) of last year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in domestic and overseas markets grew by around 11 per cent in May 2025 to 10,282 units, as compared to 9,243 units sold in the same month of last year.

The cumulative sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, in domestic and overseas markets in April, May this year declined by 1 per cent to 18,242 units as against 18,366 units sold in the same period of last year.

However, sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market alone surged by 10 per cent to 9,386 units in May 2025 as against 8,551 units sold in the same month of last year.

The cumulative sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market during April, May this year dipped by around 2 per cent to 16,792 units as against 17,162 units sold in the same period of last year.

In the Light Commercial Vehicle business in the domestic market, the company witnessed a decline in sales by around 3 per cent in May 2025 at 5,148 units, as compared to 5,301 units sold in the same month of last year.

The sales of light commercial vehicles, including domestic and overseas markets, in May fell by around 4 per cent to 5,202 units, from 5,439 units sold in the same month of last year, the statement added. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB