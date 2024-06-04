Ashok Leyland launches 'Sarathi Suraksha Policy' to safeguard drivers

Chennai: Heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has launched the 'Sarathi Suraksha' Policy aimed at safeguarding the driver community, with insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The policy, classified as an 'Unnamed GPA (Group Personal Accident) policy' covers any driver operating an Ashok Leyland vehicle, providing comprehensive protection for the drivers.

The comprehensive insurance policy covers accidental death, and permanent and partial disability and also includes a special education bonus for children.

"At Ashok Leyland, we deeply value the contributions of our drivers to the logistics and transportation sectors. The Sarathi Suraksha Policy is a testament to our dedication to their safety, security and well-being," Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal said in a company statement on Tuesday.

"This initiative not only underscores our commitment to our drivers but also aligns with our broader vision of fostering a safe and supportive ecosystem for all our stakeholders," he said.

The Sarathi Suraksha Policy showcases Ashok Leyland's commitment to the health and welfare of drivers who form the cornerstone of the transport sector, contributing to its growth and development, the company said.