Ashok Leyland sales down 10% in December at 16,324 units

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported 10 per cent decline in total sales at 16,324 units in December 2023 as compared to 18,138 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales were down 10 per cent at 15,323 units as against 17,112 units in December 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 10,102 units as against 11,399 units in the year-ago month, down 11 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month stood at 5,221 units as against 5,713 units in the year-ago period, a decline of 9 per cent, the company said.