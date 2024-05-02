Ashok Leyland sales rise 10% in April to 14,271 units

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 10 per cent increase in total wholesales at 14,271 units in April as compared to 12,974 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales increased 9 per cent to 13,446 units last month as compared to 12,366 units in April 2023, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were 16 per cent higher at 8,611 units as against 7,422 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales slipped 2 per cent to 4,835 units from 4,944 units in the same month last year.